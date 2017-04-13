State funding to pay for new Fort Yargo park entrance, visitors center

Georgia’s Fiscal Year 2018 bond package includes $2.9 million that will be used for improvements at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder.
According to a news release from state Rep. Terry England’s office, the funds will be released shortly after July 1 and will be go toward construction of a new park entrance to the south of the park’s current entrance off Ga. 81.
The work is intended to provide better sight lines for traffic moving in both directions near the entrance.
“We have a wonderful state park right here in the city limits of Winder, but it really needs a new entrance — not only for visitors, but also for local residents to be able to travel safely between Winder and (Ga. 316),” England said in the release.
The funding also will pay for construction of a new visitor center. The design of that facility is still underway, according to the release.
Fort Yargo is one of the most visited state parks in Georgia, and its 1,814 acres also make it the 11th largest state park in Georgia.
