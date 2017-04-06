Earlier this season, Winder-Barrow’s boys soccer team reeled off a few victories after falling behind early, but lately it’s been more of a downfall for the Bulldoggs.
That was the case again Thursday as fourth-ranked Gainesville scored just four minutes en route to a 3-1 victory in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA match at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
The Bulldoggs (8-4-2, 4-4) currently are fourth in the region standings and they’ll likely need wins in their final two region contests to make the playoffs.
That stretch starts with a trip to crosstown Apalachee at 7:30 p.m. Friday as the Bulldoggs will seek to avenge a 1-0 penalty kick loss to the Wildcats last month. Their final game is against Dacula on April 13.
In the girls game, Gainesville scored early and often in a 5-1 win over the Lady Bulldoggs (3-11-1, 0-9), whose struggles continued.
Kate Bush scored twice to lead the Lady Red Elephants (4-10-1, 3-6) while Meg Thornton, Cindy Bonilla and Madi Lochstampfor added scores.
The Lady Bulldoggs got their lone goal with 10:50 remaining on a penalty kick by Autry Cooper. But Gainesville padded the advantage with two late goals.
Winder-Barrow plays at Apalachee at 5:30 p.m. Friday to close out its region slate.
The Lady Bulldoggs will close out their season next week with a home match against Flowery Branch on Tuesday and a road match at Chestatee on April 13.
Read the full story in the April 5 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Soccer: Winder-Barrow swept by Gainesville
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry