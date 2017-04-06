For 60 minutes, Apalachee’s boys soccer team played one of its worst games Tuesday night. But the Wildcats turned everything around in the final 20 minutes to defeat Habersham Central.
The Wildcats trailed 2-1 after the first 10 minutes of the match and that remained the score throughout the following 50 minutes until Alejandro Mina scored a pair of goals to help his team edge the Raiders 3-2 in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA battle.
Apalachee (10-2-1, 6-2 region) plays its next region match Friday against crosstown rival Winder-Barrow (8-4-2, 4-4) at home with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Apalachee won the first meeting at Winder Barrow 1-0 in penalty kicks on March 17.
The middle was a bit rocky, but not enough to keep Apalachee’s girls from defeating Habersham Central Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats (9-5, 5-4) region opened the game with a goal and controlled most of the first half until they nearly let the game slip away.
The Lady Wildcats host their crosstown rival Winder-Barrow at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Apalachee won the first meeting at Winder-Barrow 3-1 on March 17.
Read the full story in the April 5 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Soccer: AHS boys rally past Habersham Central, girls win 3-1
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry