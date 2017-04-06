Baseball: Wildcats swept by Dacula, drop to 2-6 in Region 8-AAAAAA contests

DACULA — Apalachee fought extremely hard in both games of Tuesday’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA doubleheader against Dacula, but was unable to salvage a win as the Falcons swept the Wildcats.
After winning the first game 8-7 in nine innings, the Falcons held off the Wildcats again in the nightcap 4-3.
After falling behind 6-2 in game one going into the seventh inning, the Wildcats (4-15, 2-6 region) scored five runs to take a 7-6 lead. Emory Witt reached on an error to lead off the inning, followed by a single from Nate Hodnett.
After Gunnar Wright struck out, Chase Chancey singled. Then Ryan Crocker doubled, driving in a pair of runs.
Hunter Linhart popped up for the second out, but senior catcher Jacob Campbell drew a walk. Then DJ Smith doubled, driving in three runs to give the Wildcats the 7-6 lead.
With two outs in the bottom half of the seventh, Dacula answered, tying the game at 7.
Both teams went scoreless in the eighth, but in the bottom of the ninth, with two runners on base, the Falcons won the extra-inning affair when Aaron Brown drove in Tanner Nichols for the winning run.
Apalachee and Dacula will wrap up the three-game series Friday at Apalachee with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.
