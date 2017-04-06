New school staffers hired, BOE buys buses

The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously voted to buy 10 buses after a short discussion about purchasing them from a company that manufactures in Georgia versus one in North Carolina.
The board also continued staffing the new Winder Elementary School, which will open in August.
It hired five new teachers and approved the transfer of 27 others to the new school. The board received resignations or retirements from 99 teachers.
The board met for about an hour in a routine meeting that included three absences by board members.
The board approved the purchase of four 48-passenger buses for $91,464 each and six 72-passenger buses for $79,722 each from Peach State Freightliner.
