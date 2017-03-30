Baseball: Wildcats take two of three against Lanier

Apalachee's baseball team picked up a pair of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA wins this week, taking two of a three-game series with Lanier.
The Wildcats went on the road Monday and shut out the Longhorns 1-0 behind strong pitching by Jarrett Wallace and Jacob Campbell.
Gunnar Wright drove in Ryan Miller with an RBI double in the fourth for the Wildcats' lone run.
In a doubleheader Wednesday, the Wildcats won 5-4 on a walk-off single by Ryan Parker in the bottom of the seventh and then dropped the series finale 6-0.
Apalachee resumes play Monday when it visits Dacula at 5:55 p.m. for the first of another three-game region series.
