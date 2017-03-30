Apalachee's baseball team has picked up a pair of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA wins this week, taking the first of a three-game series with Lanier.
The Wildcats went on the road Monday and shut out the Longhorns 1-0 behind strong pitching by Jarrett Wallace and Jacob Campbell.
Gunnar Wright drove in Ryan Miller with an RBI double in the fourth for the Wildcats' lone run.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats won 5-4 on a walkoff single by Ryan Parker in the bottom of the seventh.
The series wraps up Friday at Lanier with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.
Baseball: Wildcats take first two games against Lanier
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry