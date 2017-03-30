Amphitheater gets name, set for May completion

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Thursday, March 30. 2017
Comments (0)
The amphitheater being built at Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology will be known as Innovation Amphitheater — at least at first.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, outlined the name of the new project at the Barrow County Board of Education’s work session Tuesday.
He said the district’s cultural arts committee suggested the name.
It might not be permanent, however.
Perno said the district could consider “selling naming rights to the venue” to a group or business in the future.
He said he expects the amphitheater work to be completed in May.
For the full story, see the March 29 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.