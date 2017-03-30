Barrow County middle schoolers to sample high school classes

Thursday, March 30. 2017
Barrow County middle school students will get more of a “taste” of high school next school year.
The district will provide “mini units almost” in a number of areas to begin introducing middle school students to high school curriculum, Beth Parks, director for career, technical, agricultural education, told the Board of Education on Tuesday.
The only new course will be in agriculture at Russell Middle School.
Parks said that will be for grades sixth-eighth.
She said the district hopes to expand the agriculture program to all the middle schools in the 2018-19 school year.
Smaller pieces of classes will be introduced through the “connections” program. Art, engineering, business and family and consumer sciences will introduce new subject matter.
For the full story, see the March 29 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
