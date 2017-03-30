Updated: Vote on railroad crossing closings delayed again; county officials to meet with CSX reps next month

Thursday, March 30. 2017
The fate of three public railroad crossings in Barrow County won’t be decided for another month as county officials seek to keep them open.
The Barrow Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to table action for the second straight meeting on a proposal to close the CSX Transportation railroad crossings at Cosby and Harold Day roads east of Winder and Deer Run Trail west of Winder in order for the new crossing at Ed Hogan Road to be opened in July upon completion.
Under current CSX policy, the opening of a new public crossing requires the closure of three existing ones.
The delay in action Tuesday night was to allow for county manager Mike Renshaw, local public safety leaders and three commissioners — Isaiah Berry, Ben Hendrix and Roger Wehunt — the opportunity to meet with CSX representatives in mid-April, which Renshaw said is the soonest the representatives are available to meet.
The representatives will be from CSX’s corporate offices in Jacksonville, Fla. and the meeting will occur in Barrow County, Renshaw said.
Renshaw said he expects to make recommendations to commissioners at their April 25 meeting.
For the full story, see the March 29 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
#1 Robert Pines on 03/30/17 at 06:32 PM [Reply]
WHO CARES what CSX policy is? Does the greed ran railroad even pay taxes in the area?
