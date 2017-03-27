Winder man found dead inside car in shopping center parking lot

Monday, March 27. 2017
A Winder man was found dead inside his car in the Holly Hill shopping center parking lot Sunday afternoon.
According to a Winder Police Department news release, police found Todd Jackson Davis, 52, inside his vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the lot on West Athens Street. A citizen had called to 911 to report a man appeared to be sleeping inside his vehicle while it was running.
Police do not suspect foul play in Davis' death. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

