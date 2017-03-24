Winder-Barrow girls basketball coach Thomas hired as Pickens head coach

After leading the program on its most successful two-year run in school history, Winder-Barrow girls basketball coach Brandon Thomas is stepping down after accepting the head coaching job at Pickens High School in Jasper.
Thomas, who was an assistant at Pickens prior to taking over as Winder-Barrow's head coach in the 2011-12 season, said Friday evening he made the decision for family reasons. He informed the Lady Bulldoggs team Friday morning.
Thomas went 89-78 in his six seasons at Winder-Barrow, but helped turn the program into one of the best in the state the past two seasons, which saw the Lady Bulldoggs go 50-13 during that span with a GHSA Class AAAAA runner-up finish in 2015-16.
The Lady Bulldoggs went 24-6 this past season, falling in the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals to eventual state champion Mays.
Pickens, a Class AAAA program, went 17-11 this past season, losing to North Oconee in the first round of the playoffs.
Check back for updates and see the full story in the March 29 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
