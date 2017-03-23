Barrow child molestation suspect captured in Dekalb County

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Thursday, March 23. 2017
Comments (0)
A man wanted on 15 counts of child molestation in Barrow County was arrested Thursday in Dekalb County.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Eric Bernard Blackwell was arrested at a hotel where he was staying by the United States Marshal's Office after being notified by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, which received a tip of Blackwell's whereabouts.

Blackwell was taken into custody without incidents. He was originally thought to possibly be hiding in Monroe with friends or family.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.