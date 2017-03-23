Barrow child molestation suspect captured in Dekalb County

A man wanted on 15 counts of child molestation in Barrow County was arrested Thursday in Dekalb County.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Eric Bernard Blackwell was arrested at a hotel where he was staying by the United States Marshal's Office after being notified by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, which received a tip of Blackwell's whereabouts.
Blackwell was taken into custody without incidents. He was originally thought to possibly be hiding in Monroe with friends or family.
