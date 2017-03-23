Baseball: Knights fall to Loganville Christian in region battle

The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team came into Tuesday’s rivalry game against Loganville Christian hoping to score a big win.
However, the Lions had a big first inning in which they scored four runs, including a three-run home run by Mason Gaines en route to a 9-1 victory over the Knights in a GISA Region 1-AAA battle.
“That was a tough first inning. That really set the tone for the ballgame. Had that first inning been different, I believe the ball game would have been different,” BCA coach Matt Nicks said. “They (Loganville) are a good, well-coached team. We left some balls up and they hit the ball. We’ll get back after it tomorrow.”
BCA (2-8-1, 1-3 region) threatened in its half of the second inning when Patrick Wallace led off with a single. After Michael Tuscano flew out, Tristen Green singled, moving Wallace over to second and in scoring position. However, Chase Roseland lined out and Josh Farr flew out to end the inning.
The Knights return to action Thursday with an away non-region game at Westminster Christian at 4:30 p.m.
For the full story, see the March 22 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
