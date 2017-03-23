In a physical hard-fought rivalry match Friday at W. Clair Harris Stadium, the Apalachee boys soccer team executed just a little more than Winder-Barrow, outlasting the Bulldoggs 7-6 in penalty kicks after the teams played through regulation and two five-minute overtime periods to a scoreless draw.
After Winder-Barrow’s Sean Rowtham’s penalty kick hit the right post and bounced away on the Bulldoggs’ eighth try, Apalachee’s Justyn Pretel stepped up and got one past Winder-Barrow goalkeeper Hayden Morgan, sending the Wildcats — gathered at midfield — sprinting toward him.
The win avenged a 5-0 loss to the Bulldoggs last season.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Apalachee coach Chad Hooper said after the Wildcats’ road GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA victory. “I’ve been voting for them in the top 10 the past three weeks and they’re a quality team. We knew it would be close and it was going to come down to heart. Our guys just kept pushing and pushing.”
In the girls game,
The girls game was not nearly as suspenseful as the Lady Wildcats took an early lead, quickly vaulted back ahead after the Lady Bulldoggs briefly tied it and then clamped down on defense in the second half for a 3-1 victory.
Freshman Sarah Currey put Apalachee in front in the third minute, knocking a shot past Winder-Barrow keeper Ashley Everett in the upper left corner. After withstanding several more Apalachee threats, though, Winder-Barrow tied the match with just over 12 minutes left in the half when Sophia Kay corralled the ball in the corner of the box and scored on a ball that deflected off the right corner post and into the net.
Six minutes later, however, Apalachee jumped back ahead on a long free kick from Xitlali Martinez that sailed past Everett. Then, with just 37 seconds left in the half, Bailey Powers handled a pass just outside the box, turned around and fired it into the net to make it 3-1.
Apalachee's girls picked up another win Tuesday, besting Gainesville 2-0 to improve to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the region.
Winder-Barrow lost 8-1 to Dacula to drop to 3-8-1 and 0-6.
Both boys teams' matches were rained out.
The Apalachee teams travel to Dacula on Friday with the girls starting at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow.
Winder-Barrow visits Lanier at the same times.
For more on the Apalachee-Winder-Barrow matches, see the March 22 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
