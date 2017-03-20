Updated: Train derailment causes road closure

Alex Pace
Monday, March 20. 2017
A train derailment will cause road closures for an extended time Monday.

The derailment was reported at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Bowman Mill Road on March 20. No injuries or hazmat spills were reported.

The incident is causing road and railroad crossing closures throughout the day.

“The RR crossings at Bowman Mill Road and Cash Road will be blocked for an extended amount of time until CSX can get the cars back on track,” according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Atlanta Hwy. (from Hardigree Road to Jackson Trail in both directions) will be closed by the Georgia Department of Transportation and rerouted until CSX can get the cars back on track.

“According to CSX and DOT, the crossings and roadway could be closed between five and 10 hours today,” said the BCSO. “We strongly recommend motorists avoid the area due to heavy delays throughout the day.”
#1 Robert Pines on 03/20/17 at 02:06 PM [Reply]
Looks like CSX should be working on their own road instead of trying to control ours.

Which comes first --Track maintenance or the new CEOs $100 a million a year salary. Who really pays that $100 million?
