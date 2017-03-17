A person was killed in a fatal shooting at a grocery store in Auburn.
Authorities were called to the Ingles on Atlanta Highway on Friday, March 17, around 5 p.m. on reports of a domestic dispute.
Officers found an unresponsive person with an apparent gunshot wound.
A suspect was seen leaving the area but was later caught by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. The suspect reportedly knew the victim.
No information has been released on the victim.
The BCSO, Auburn Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.
Updated: Deadly shooting reported in Auburn
