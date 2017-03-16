Pitching has been a steady presence for Bethlehem Christian Academy in the early part of the season, but the Knights got off to a tough start with an offense slow to come out of the gate.
Tuesday it all came together as the Knights routed Holy Spirit Prep at home, 10-0, in their GISA Region 1-AAA opener.
The win moved the Knights to 2-6-1 overall and 1-0 in the region.
“It’s always good to start the region schedule out with a win,” BCA coach Matt Nicks said. “We pitched well. The bats were a little slow to start out, but then we started to heat up there toward the end of the game. Once we get those bats warmed up, we can get it rolling from there.”
BCA resumes its schedule Thursday with a trip to Trinity Christian, Sharpsburg for another region matchup at 6:30 p.m.
Baseball: Knights rout Holy Spirit Prep 10-0 in GISA 1-AAA opener
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry