After hearing a wave of public comments against it, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners postponed a vote Tuesday on the proposed closing of three CSX Transportation railroad crossings to the north of Atlanta Highway.
Instead, county administration and public safety officials hope to meet with or contact CSX representatives during the next two weeks and ask them to allow the opening of the new Ed Hogan Road crossing in July without the required closing of three existing public crossings.
According to commissioner Joe Goodman’s motion Tuesday, if a response is not received or CSX does not relent on the requirement, commissioners would take a vote on the proposal as is at their March 28 meeting.
Under the county’s proposal, the crossings at Cosby and Harold Day roads east of Winder and the crossing at Deer Run Trail west of Winder would be closed at a cost of $163,314 to the county, allowing for the $3.3 million Ed Hogan Road crossing to open in July upon completion.
The new crossing has been planned for more than a decade and had been drawing funds from SPLOST 2001 proceeds until they expired in Fiscal Year 2016.
#1 Robert Pines on 03/16/17 at 02:14 PM [Reply]
We the People need to change our country name to Railroad B--ches of America.
#1.1 Joe on 03/16/17 at 04:21 PM [Reply]
Where is the like button BJ?
#2 David Yackman on 03/16/17 at 05:59 PM [Reply]
So, let me get this straight - the proposal is to open one limited-use railroad crossing in exchange for closing three others? How does that make sense in any plan or scenario? There's not enough crossings as it is. There's only one railroad underpass in Winder to use when CSX decides to block multiple crossings in Auburn/Carl/Winder. This has always been inconvenient, but as our county has grown, this has become big potential public safety issue. If police/fire/ems vehicles need to get to the other side of the tracks and CSX is blocking two, sometimes three crossings, it's a big problem. Now, imagine that CSX closes three of these crossings permanently and still engages in blocking existing available crossings - this can be a potential disaster.

If there is some need to close some of the existing crossings, then the railroad needs to consider upgrading the remaining crossings to overpasses of some sort so that traffic can pass unimpeded. It only makes sense.
#3 Robert Pines on 03/16/17 at 08:19 PM [Reply]
...closed at a cost of $163,314 to the county...So the two sets of crossing lights/gates/electronics a couple hundred thousand deal WE pay the railroad to steal---the railroad shines the equipment up and WE pay the railroad that stole OUR signals full price elsewhere. Should WE turn ourselves in for receiving stolen goods?

Plus the railroad makes/save like $20,000 a year in maintenance costs which goes into the brasses millions in salaries WE pay at the check out lines and utility bills.

Explain again why a $100,000 railroad crossing is costing us $3.3 million with the money trail. Ed Hogan Road
#3.1 David Yackman on 03/17/17 at 04:51 AM [Reply]
Even better - the county gets screwed twice!
