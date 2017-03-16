After hearing a wave of public comments against it, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners postponed a vote Tuesday on the proposed closing of three CSX Transportation railroad crossings to the north of Atlanta Highway.
Instead, county administration and public safety officials hope to meet with or contact CSX representatives during the next two weeks and ask them to allow the opening of the new Ed Hogan Road crossing in July without the required closing of three existing public crossings.
According to commissioner Joe Goodman’s motion Tuesday, if a response is not received or CSX does not relent on the requirement, commissioners would take a vote on the proposal as is at their March 28 meeting.
Under the county’s proposal, the crossings at Cosby and Harold Day roads east of Winder and the crossing at Deer Run Trail west of Winder would be closed at a cost of $163,314 to the county, allowing for the $3.3 million Ed Hogan Road crossing to open in July upon completion.
The new crossing has been planned for more than a decade and had been drawing funds from SPLOST 2001 proceeds until they expired in Fiscal Year 2016.
For the full story, see the March 15 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Updated: Commissioners unsure on proposed railroad closings after public pushback
If there is some need to close some of the existing crossings, then the railroad needs to consider upgrading the remaining crossings to overpasses of some sort so that traffic can pass unimpeded. It only makes sense.
Plus the railroad makes/save like $20,000 a year in maintenance costs which goes into the brasses millions in salaries WE pay at the check out lines and utility bills.
Explain again why a $100,000 railroad crossing is costing us $3.3 million with the money trail. Ed Hogan Road