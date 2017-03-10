Baseball: New group of Knights trying to sustain program’s success

If there’s one main challenge the Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team will face in the early going this season, it will be putting together solid team chemistry.
The Knights lost nine seniors off last year’s team, which again made the GISA Class AAA playoffs, continuing the school’s winning tradition, which has already produced a pair of state titles.
Only a handful of players who either started last season or have any meaningful varsity experience return, but Knights coach Matt Nicks said he is hopeful this year’s team can be successful.
“We had a really good group last year that had been playing together for years,” Nicks said. “But I see the bond in this year’s group starting to grow. There are a lot of new faces and a few faces that have been in the system, but are really getting to play now.”
The Knights are off to an 0-2 start after dropping tough non-region games to Piedmont Academy, 3-0 on Thursday, and then Peachtree Academy 3-2 on Saturday.
BCA got solid pitching performances in those games from Tanner Still and Tristen Green, the two main arms Nicks expects to anchor his pitching staff this season.
In the Piedmont loss, Still struck out seven batters with only one walk allowed, and Green posted very similar numbers against Peachtree.
“Tanner was one of our top two pitchers last season and Tristan was right in there behind him,” Nicks said.
“They’re going to be competitive. I’m comfortable throwing them out there against anyone. They both have really good stuff. They’ve improved every year and have really looked sharp so far.”
For the full story, see the March 8 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
