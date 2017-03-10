A new policy about solicitations and procedures for handling money generated some discussion at last week’s and Tuesday’s Barrow County Board of Education meetings, most of it about how to avoid mismanagement of money and recordkeeping.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, told the board the new policy will “separate” school employees from handling money and doing the bookkeeping.
She said the policy provides “more timely notice” for getting receipts from fundraisers into the bank and records to the central office. It also gives the schools more leeway to have fundraisers.
School fundraisers generate questions, debate
