School fundraisers generate questions, debate

Friday, March 10. 2017
A new policy about solicitations and procedures for handling money generated some discussion at last week’s and Tuesday’s Barrow County Board of Education meetings, most of it about how to avoid mismanagement of money and recordkeeping.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, told the board the new policy will “separate” school employees from handling money and doing the bookkeeping.
She said the policy provides “more timely notice” for getting receipts from fundraisers into the bank and records to the central office. It also gives the schools more leeway to have fundraisers.

Board members peppered Houston with questions.
Rolando Alvarez asked about “smaller” sports and whether the policy makes fundraising “harder” for those schools.
Houston admitted coaches for many of the non-revenue sports typically handle the money for fundraisers. She pointed out the coaches have the option to put the money through the individual school account, and have the bookkeeping done through that account.
Alvarez asked if a “tiered” approach could be used in the policy, having different, more detailed standards apply for larger sums of money.
Garey Huff Sr. wanted to know if the new policy would alleviate “concerns about mismanagement” of money.
Board Vice-Chair Lynn Stevens asked who would track and enforce a provision to require reports about the amount of money and how it would be spent. That would be due in central office in two weeks from the fundraiser.
