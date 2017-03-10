The Barrow County school system will begin planning for developing the Sims Academy property.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, told the board the site “still (has) a large amount of property” that is undeveloped.
The school district will seek proposals from architects and construction managers to prepare development plans for the property this spring.
The systems operation office will develop information to seek proposals from design and construction professionals.
He said the district will appoint a committee to review those proposals.
Board members agreed one of their members should serve on that committee.
‘Master plan’ for Sims school property in works, per official
