2 firefighters injured while fighting house fire in Bethlehem

Two Barrow County firefighters suffered minor injuries Thursday while fighting a house fire in Bethlehem.
According to a news release, firefighters with Barrow County Emergency Services responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Millstone Court around 7:20 p.m. and found the garage and front of the home heavily involved in fire extending to the roofline.
Firefighters made a rapid entry into the home and were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading. The fire heavily damaged the garage as well as the kitchen of the home. The remainder of the home suffered heavy smoke damage.
The firefighters were injured when a support beam collapsed. They were transported to an area hospital and later released.
BCES chief fire investigator Lt. Blair Darst responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause exam. The investigation revealed that the fire originated on the exterior of the home and was the result of an accidental act.
The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two adults and family pets that were displaced as a result of the fire.
