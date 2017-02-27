AUBURN, GA 3/1

Mike Buffington
Monday, February 27. 2017
singlewide on 1 plus acre of land. Major fixer upper. Owner finance $1100 down, $310/mo. for 14 years no interest. 706-983-2704.<
