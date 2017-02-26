TERRELL: The need for strong immigration laws

The system is broken regardless of your side of the equation.
The United States is a sovereign nation and has an obligation first to its lawful citizenry.
We are bound to a constitution and a rule of law.
We have a right to not only establish borders but to enforce and defend our borders.
It is more than a right; it is a responsibility.
If we truly have 11 million illegal aliens, with a certain percentage of criminal offenders in the lot, then we have a problem.
It should not matter if you are a conservative, liberal, libertarian, independent or just a good ole boy from Georgia, our country has a problem.
It’s no secret in Washington that we have a problem.
Three presidents, beginning with Bill Clinton, have been aware of the problem and yet nothing has been resolved.
The current president, Donald Trump, wants to do something about the immigration problem, as do hundreds of millions of Americans that voted for the recently seated 45th President.
People ask (1) should we be that concerned and (2) is there really a problem?
The answer to both questions is “yes.”
According to Judicial Watch, Inc., “… a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law… (that) seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people…,” we pay billions of dollars supporting illegal aliens.
Judicial Watch tabs the total at $113 billion a year!
Accordingly, the federal government forks out about $29 billion while state and local governments spend another $84 billion through various programs.
The Federation for Fair Immigration Reform (FAIR) says that the education of children of illegal aliens makes up the largest cost to taxpayers at about $52 billion.
In return for the expenditures, the feds guestimate they receive about one/third of their expenditures in taxes paid by illegal and undocumented adults.
At the state and local level, FAIR estimates that less than 5 percent of public expenditures are recouped.
Most organizations seem to have a general feeling that the majority of undocumented citizens do not pay taxes. Those that do, however, frequently qualify for refunds and receive tax credits even though they are here illegally.
Over the years the Internal Revenue Service has found instances of fraud cases where refunds and tax credits issued to multiple individuals were using the same mailing address.
There are numerous other reasons for the United States to review its total immigration policy and to enforce our immigration laws.
Large numbers of illegal immigrants have U.S. born children and under our current system, even though the parents are here illegally, children born in the U.S. are currently eligible for benefits, including welfare and medical programs.
Illegal immigrants living in our communities use our roads, parks, public safety agencies, infrastructures, and other services.
These public benefits are often overwhelmed due to the number of users.
The Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) points out “…the added population causes a congestion effect that can lead to a decline in services.”
AMAC has also taken a stand opposing amnesty because such a program as pushed by Barack Obama would have provided “…access to over 80 means-tested welfare programs, including Obamacare, Social Security and Medicare.”
Social Security, which is already in trouble, would be in even worse shape if we added millions of people to the rolls and no work history.
Besides the billions of dollars diverted away from the needs of American citizens and military veterans, there are other issues that need to be reconciled.
Several other identified societal issues involving illegal immigration include illegal voting, crimes committed by illegals, human trafficking, illegal drug operations and the failure to assimilate into our culture.
The assimilation issue is high on a lot of lists.
Most would agree it is one thing to keep one’s family traditions intact but for immigrants, especially illegal immigrants to demand that we change our culture, provide language translations, allow different cultures to establish their own court systems and to commit offenses that are in clear violation of the laws of this land is clearly wrong.
Political correctness continues to add fuel to the fire.
Several years ago a high school in California prohibited American students from wearing T-shirts with American flags or “USA” on them but allowed students of Mexican heritage to wear Cinco de Mayo shirts celebrating a Mexican holiday.
The infamous U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit was involved in that decision.
Bottom line? We should, and must, take care of our own first.
We should also welcome immigrants who want to come to America, are properly vetted, and wish to play by the rules.
—
Jimmy Terrell is a retired law enforcement official. He can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
