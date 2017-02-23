Basketball: Lady Knights’ season ends with first-round playoff loss

The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball team played its first-ever state playoff game Tuesday night.
But the Lady Knights weren’t happy with the result as they fell 50-22 at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville in the first round of the GISA Class AAA playoffs. Pinewood advances to the quarterfinals while BCA’s season ends at 10-15.
The Lady Knights had the tall task of trying to upset the Region 2 champion Lady Patriots after they finished fourth in last week’s region tournament at Loganville Christian.
BCA lost 45-21 to the Heritage School in the region semifinals Thursday and then 52-38 to Holy Spirit Prep in the consolation game Friday.
Things didn’t get any better Tuesday.
“They were very disciplined and moved very well and very fast,” BCA coach Karen Parker said of the Lady Patriots. “We just couldn’t get anything going. This being our first time in the playoffs, it was a moment in history for our girls and hopefully that will give them more of a thirst to get back here next season.”
The Lady Knights will lose four seniors off this year’s squad, most notably point guard Bailey Brown, who Parker said was “probably my best defensive player and one of top offensive scorers.”
But BCA also stands to return three starters with Olivia Morgan, Catherine Doolittle and Rebekah Doolittle. Parker said in addition to those players, she was encouraged by the strides made by first-year player Kaleigh Roseland as well as Callie Birt and Katherine Gano.
“We should have a good, solid nucleus coming back,” Parker said.
