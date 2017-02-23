Track and Field: AHS teams place second at Dacula; WBHS teams fifth at Parkview

The Apalachee High School track and field teams finished second overall in a three-school meet at Dacula last week, behind the Falcons and ahead of Gainesville.
For the second straight week, Eli Morris broke the school record in the 300-meter hurdles finishing with a time of 41.01 seconds, surpassing the 41.27 mark he set in the first meet of the season.
Austin Jones was first in the triple jump, and the 4x400 relay team of Mason Giddens, Kevin Haley, Morris and Francisco Soto also finished first.
In other events, Soto was second and Haley third in the 400-meter dash, Kevin Ellington second and Garrett Stafford third in the 3,200-meter run, Jones second and Christian Porterfield third in the 110-meter hurdles, Justin Chapman second and Josh Garland third in the pole vault, Jadan Clark third in the shot put and Kenny Tabiasz second and Rayne Knowles third in the discus.
On the girls side, Tahlia Ferguson won the 400-meter dash and was second in the 200-meter dash. Destiny Gibbs was second and third in those events, respectively.
Aaliyah Hogan won the 100-meter hurdles while Sara Abraham was second in the high jump and third in the triple jump and Samira Barnett was third in the high jump and long jump.
Aniah Wooten was second in the triple jump while Joanna Gross was second in the long junp and third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Molly Silva was third in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Samira Barnett, Sierra Barnett, Gross and Morrison Riley was third, and Nakia Hooks was third in the shot put. Apalachee returns to action Thursday in the Parkview All-Comers Invitational.
Winder-Barrow teams take fifth at Parkview
Meanwhile, both Winder-Barrow teams finished fifth overall against some tough competition at the Parkview Invitational.
Leading the girls was Micah Weathers, who won both the 1,600-meter run (5:25.84) and 3,200-meter run (11:49.03), and Breanna McNamara, who was first on the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
Elsewhere, Rebekah Freeman was second in the shot put and fourth in the discus.
On the boys side, Jacob Daniel was second and Tyrik Norman third in the discus, while Tucker Allen was fourth in the pole vault.
Winder-Barrow returns to action March 4 in the sixth annual Eagle Invitational at East Jackson High School.
