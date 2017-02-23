Soccer: Bulldoggs, North Oconee play to 2-2 draw

BOGART — It was a hard-fought match which felt like a state playoff game. Both teams were able to produce offensively.
However, the match between Winder-Barow and North Oconee could not be decided in regulation and ended in a 2-2 tie in a non-region match Tuesday night.
“These guys aren’t a region oppoent, but this is a really good test for us for the level of region play we are going to see,” Winder-Barrow coach Levi Karas said. “We wanted it and they obviously wanted it. It was kind of a back and forth, really hard-fought game.”
The first half was a very hard-fought affair between both teams. Winder-Barrow (3-0-1) nearly scored, but Connor Mullis’ shot on goal was right to goalkeeper Scotty Bodie.
The play, at times, was fierce. Winder-Barrow midfielder Eduardo Saucedo was issued a yellow card for a hard foul.
North Oconee (2-1-2) broke the scoreless deadlock when Sam Thomas scored with 19:28 left in the first half.
The Titans nearly made it 2-0 when Frankie Daniels’ long cross into the box hit the crossbar. The Bulldoggs were able to tie the match at 1 when Mullis’ shot went into the upper part of the net with 15 minutes left in the first half. Mullis nearly scored again a couple minutes later, but his shot went over the crossbar.
The Bulldoggs were able to put pressure on the back line of North Oconee, creating more chances.
Forward Sean Rowtham came close to giving Winder-Barrow the lead, but his shot went wide. Winder-Barrow had another chance to score their second goal when Eduardo Saucedo’s shot hit the crossbar.
It was a hard-fought battle during the second half with both teams.
With 27:37 left in the match, Thomas struck again with his second goal of the match. However, not even a minute afterward, Mullis scored his second goal of the match, tying the score at 2 with 27:00 left.
The Bulldoggs put on the pressure with under 15 minutes to play. Mullis took a shot from 20 yards out which hit the crossbar. North Oconee had a chance to score with under 10 minutes left, but Jack Rinkowski’s shot went wide.
North Oconee thought it had a goal off a free kick taken by Ben Mackay. Mackay’s free kick was headed in by Jonathan Leo. However, the goal was disallowed due to an offsides call.
Neither team was able to break the deadlock, and the match went down as a 2-2 draw.
