Soccer: Lady Titans dominate Lady Bulldoggs 6-0

BOGART — The North Oconee Lady Titans scored early and often as they took control of the match early Tuesday en route to a 6-0 win over Winder-Barrow.
“We’ve got some rough spots,” Winder-Barrow coach Angela Powell said. “We’ve got to buckle down and get some discipline, North Oconee has a really good team.”
The Lady Titans (3-1) opened the scoring seconds into the game when Lilah Turk fed a ball to Natalie Frey, who promptly put it past goalkeeper Ashley Everett into the far right corner of the net.
Through much of the first half, North Oconee dominated possession and continued to put pressure on the Lady Bulldoggs’ back line. North Oconee nearly scored again when Camryn Chiu had a shot on goal, but it went wide of the goal. The Lady Bulldoggs (2-2) had a chance to score, but Angelique Boucher’s shot was a ground ball right to goalkeeper Kamryn Black.
North Oconee struck again in the 29th minute when Ella Malone sored to make it 2-0 nothing. Not even a minute later, Andie Tiemeyer found the back right corner of the net, and the Lady Titans were up 3-0. Frey scored her second goal of the match a minute later to give the Lady Titans a 4-0 advantage.
In the opening minutes of the second half, North Oconee nearly had a fifth goal, but Camryn Chiu’s shot sailed over the crossbar.
The Lady Bulldoggs were able to move the ball into North Oconee’s end of the field in the second half. On one such occassion, Alexis Thao dribbled the ball towards the box, but Kamryn Black was there for a sliding kick save, nullifying the chance.
North Oconee scored its fifth goal of the match in the 24th minute of the se cond half. Macie Clanton scored to give the Lady Titans a 5-0 lead. North Oconee continued to put pressure on the back line of Winder-Barrow. Then with 4:14 left in the match, North Oconee was awarded a direct kick just outside the box.
Camryn Chiu delivered, scoring her second goal of the match as she shot the ball over the outstretched arms of Ashley Everett and into the net, completing the scoring for the Lady Titans.
