Baseball: Wildcats pick up first win of season over South Gwinnett

After managing just two runs in its first two games, Apalachee got the bats going Monday night in big fashion.
Gunnar Wright led the way with four hits, a pair of doubles and six runs batted in as the Wildcats walloped South Gwinnett 14-8 on the road to pick up their first victory of the season — a nice rebound from 4-1 and 3-1 losses to Social Circle and Rockdale County, respectively, to open the season.
“It was a huge win for our program,” first-year Apalachee coach Allan Bailey said. “South Gwinnett has three (NCAA Division I) signees and our boys took it to them.”
Also contributing to the offensive onslaught for the Wildcats (1-2) was senior catcher Jacob Campbell, who had a double and three RBIs, and Hunter Linhart, who had three hits and knocked one in. Ryan Miller had an RBI double while DJ Smith recorded an RBI single.
Sophomore Alex Cook was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats, giving up just one run in three innings of work while striking out four without issuing any walks.
Apalachee returns to action Saturday when it hosts Elbert County in a doubleheader, which is set to begin at 1 p.m.
Saturday is also “Apalachee Cluster Elementary School Day” at the ballpark.
All elementary school students receive free admission and free popsicles, and will be have the opportunity to play on an inflatable slide. One elementary school student will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and the first 50 students to show up will receive a free Apalachee High School baseball T-shirt.
