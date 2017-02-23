House purchase, lack of audit among complaints at Statham City Council meeting

Complaints about the city’s purchase of a house on Broad Street and the lack of a city audit were raised at the end of a 45-minute Statham City Council meeting.
The house, 1921 Broad Street, is adjacent to the current city hall, Mayor Robert Bridges said after the meeting.
Dwight McCormic, resident, asked to hold a “hearing” about the purchase of the house and the “series of events that led up to the purchase of the house.”
McCormic asked how the city could have offices in the house but a business could not operate there. He said a rezoning for a business was denied for the house, but the city plans to have business offices there.
Bridges said offices are allowed in that area under current zoning regulations. Bridges said the city paid $65,000 for the property “several months ago.”
He said eventually city offices might be in that building and what are now offices in city hall could be an enlarged meeting area.
McCormic said questions about the need for the house should be answered publicly.
“Nobody even knows what we’re going to do with it,” he said.
He said the city should discuss “what we’re doing with the property. What’s the budget and what’s the game plan.”
McCormic also asked about the city’s audit.
He asked why it has been so long being completed.
City Attorney Thomas Mitchell said city staff thought all the needed information had been sent to the auditors in November.
Not until the last couple of weeks, he said, had the auditors indicated a need for more information.
Bridges and Gayle Steed, vice mayor, said after the meeting the city’s auditor, Herbert Briscoe had resigned because of illness and the city switched to Hawkins & McNair.
Both of those firms are in Winder.
The Carl Vinson Institute at the University of Georgia posts financial documents from counties, cities and school boards.
Statham has only one audit on that list, the one for fiscal year 2014.
The city’s fiscal year is July 1 to June 30. Fiscal year 2014 ended June 30, 2014.
The audits for fiscal years 2015 and 2016 are not posted on the site.
The city budgets for 2014, 2015 and 2016 are on the site.
McCormic also asked about rumors that a “large sum of money” may be missing from the city.
Mitchell said he asked the new auditors about that and “the response I got was ‘no.’”
The attorney also said the city had been sent a report in July 2016 about some auditing problems.
City staff members responded to those, he said.
“As of three weeks ago, the city was under the impression” that necessary financial information for the audit had been provided, Mitchell said.
He said the questions in the last couple of weeks deal with previous fiscal years and how those are reconciled for the current audit.
Until McCormic made his comments, the council meeting had been noteworthy mostly for lack of action.
Council members were silent on requests for two changes in the city’s ordinance about the sale of alcohol.
One property owner, Kabir Nurani, asked that he be allowed to sell beer and wine in package sales 24-hours a day at Kenny’s Foodmart.
Nurani told the council at its work session that he plans to be open 24 hours, will have food sales and would like to sell alcohol.
Another request was from Ed Gerstner, owner of Vintage Billiards. He asked for permission to sell alcohol by the drink until midnight.
The ordinance now cuts off sales at 11 p.m.
Council also declined to lower a water bill for B&M Pallet company. A leak occurred and increased the water bill dramatically. Owners had asked for a lower bill to be approved.
In other business, council:
•Designated May 12-13 for cleanup days in the city. Crews will pick up limbs, trees and large objects not normally allowed for garbage pickup.
•Agreed to hold Ladies Homestead Gathering April 8. The event is expected to attract about 2,000, council was told at its work session. It includes a sheep shearing demonstration at the city’s ball field. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A number of other demonstrations also are part of the event.
•Approved annexing a portion of the Glenn Jackson estate. It is expected to be developed as a subdivision that will have about 135 lots. Prices are expected to be in the $200,000 range. A second motion will require a second access for the subdivision from Dooley Town Road. That access would require deceleration and acceleration lanes according to county regulations.
•Approved leases for a postage meter and copy machine. The postage meter will cost $504 per year. The town now spends about $10,000 per year on postage, City Clerk Mai Chang said. The copy machine will cost about $409 a month. Chang said the current machine is out-of-date and is not being serviced because of its age.
•Approved a one-year contract for $9,696 beekeping services at the city’s raw water reservoir.
