SPLOST money proposed for Victor Lord Park expansion

If Barrow County voters approve an extension of the current 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax for capital improvement projects in the county and municipalities in November, around $7.5 million of the proceeds would go toward an expansion of Victor Lord Park in Winder.
The SPLOST citizen committee, charged with formalizing a list of county projects to present to the Barrow Board of Commissioners this summer for a likely referendum, held its third meeting Monday night at the Barrow County Senior Center, where officials pitched a multi-faceted comprehensive expansion plan.
Proposed upgrades include:
•200-plus additional parking spaces;
•as many as five multi-purpose athletic fields to be used for football, soccer, lacrosse, tee ball practices, Ultimate Frisbee, tournaments, camps, rentals and Barrow County School System purposes;
•synthetic turf installation on the fields that, while more costly initially, would be aimed at lowering long-term maintenance and labor costs and preventing more game cancellations;
•eight tennis courts to be used for tournaments, school system purposes and pickleball;
•an aquatic center;
•a skate park;
•a dog park;
•a walking trail around the perimeter of the complex;
•and drainage and stormwater retention improvements at the complex.
The new facilities would be built on an additional 37 acres at Fort Yargo State Park that the State Properties Commission has agreed to allow the county to build improvements on. According to the lease agreement approved by the board of commissioners last week, the county has five years to construct improvements on the 37-acre parcel or the land would likely revert back to the state’s control.
According to county estimates, all of the proposed improvements for Victor Lord Park would take just under $10 million to construct and the projects would total nearly $11.2 million once professional fees, surveys, testing and contingencies were added in. County leisure services director Dan Magee said the park expansion is sorely needed for Barrow’s recreational amenities to remain competitive with surrounding counties as its population continues to grow.
“We’re tapped out on athletic fields,” Magee said, relaying several examples of the lack of space and the benefits synthetic turf could bring.
For instance, last fall the department was set to host opening day of the North Georgia Youth Football Association at Winder-Barrow High School (the county doesn’t have a football stadium of its own), but had to hastily move the games to Apalachee High School the morning of due to torrential rainfall the previous two nights.
“We were expecting to generate $5,000 in revenue, and we couldn’t charge admission and lost out on a large chunk of money,” Magee said. “We took a little bit of a hit to our reputation in the process.”
Magee, a handful of parents and panel members and county officials all agreed the county would benefit from additional facilities; not only because they would be able to accommodate various tournaments and have a positive economic impact, but because they would help keep families in Barrow County instead of moving to surrounding areas like Athens or Gwinnett, Oconee and Jackson counties.
“We are out of space. We do need to increase our investment and have facilities on par with neighboring jurisdictions,” county commission chairman Pat Graham said. “I don’t know if we can afford all that’s been presented here (with SPLOST proceeds), but it would be a benefit to the entire county. I think we have a great opportunity with (the land) the state has offered us.”
County manager Mike Renshaw said the entire park expansion wish list would probably not be included in the SPLOST proceeds.
“I don’t think we can afford all of these elements, but we are rightfully focusing on the athletic fields as a top priority,” Renshaw said. “That’s our biggest need in that area.”
Other needs
The committee also received a brief presentation Monday night on the county’s infrastructure needs, including road and bridge improvements, and water, wastewater and stormwater upgrades and repairs. All those needs — short-term and long-term — total more than $35 million, according to county estimates.
At its Dec. 12 meeting, the panel received presentations from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Barrow County Emergency Services on their current capital needs.
The sheriff’s office $5.7 million needs list includes $3 million to complete a 64-bed pod at the county detention center; $1.5 million for seven new patrol cars each year for five years ($300,000 per year); and in-car computers, rifles and other gear and equipment.
Meanwhile, BCES is proposing to use $5 million in SPLOST funds to relocate Fire Station No. 3 from Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem to a location in the Bethlehem city limits and to build a new station that would serve the Braselton area.
Up next
Two more panel meetings are scheduled, with the next one set for April 10. The committee is expected to finalize its recommendations on June 12.
The county would then begin a “meet-and-confer” process with the municipalities to sort out the final referendum language, which the board of commissioners would vote on in late July and forward to the state elections office, if approved, for inclusion on the election ballot.
If approved, the extension would take effect July 1, 2018 after the current SPLOST, passed in 2011, expires.
It would be in effect through June 30, 2023 and would raise a projected $56.6 million during that five-year span. Of the $56.6 million, up to 20 percent of the proceeds could be used to fund the park expansion, which is considered a “Level 2” project, but Renshaw is recommending that closer to 13 percent, or roughly $7.4 million, be used due to the county’s other capital needs. The remaining $49.2 million would then be split between the county, Winder, Auburn, Statham, Bethlehem, Carl and Braselton, according to population figures from the 2010 U.S. Census. Under that formula, the county would get 63.8 percent of the proceeds, or $31.4 million while the remainder would be split proportionally among the municipalities.
County officials are still hopeful that they can negotiate an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the City of Winder, which would allow the SPLOST collections to occur for six years and generate about $66 million in revenue. Of that total, just over $27 million — $4.5 million per year — would be used to retire county debt on SPLOST 2005 “Level 1” projects approved by voters, including the new detention center and courthouse facility and renovations to the historic courthouse in downtown Winder, which is now used as a county administration annex building. But negotiations for an IGA, and subsequently a referendum proposal, last summer fell apart when Winder leaders said they would not support an agreement to allow for such a large share of proceeds to go toward county debt retirement.
Mayor David Maynard said at the time the county should use money from its share of the SPLOST proceeds to retire debt, but Graham argued that would undercut funding for pressing capital needs in the county and leading to higher property taxes for residents.
“We’re still trying to convince Winder (to approve an IGA with the debt relief provision),” Renshaw said. “The debt is going to be paid off one way or the other, but Barrow County doesn’t have $4.5 million in the bank for that. I understand everyone wants a bigger piece of the pie, but in terms of overall benefit to the community, this would in my opinion be the best course of action.”
