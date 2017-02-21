Athens-Clarke County firefighter from Barrow County killed in off-duty accident

An Athens-Clarke County firefighter from Barrow County has died from injuries sustained in an off-duty tree-trimming accident on Monday.
Matt Hughes, 28, a 2007 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, was helping a friend trim trees when he was seriously injured. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he later died.
His death was announced on Facebook by Athens-Clarke County Emergency Services.
"After a tragic accident yesterday while working an off duty job Firefighter II Matt Hughes has passed away," the statement read. "We would like to send our prayers and condolences to Matt's family and friends. We will post funeral arrangements once they are known.
"R.I.P. Brother."

