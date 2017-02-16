Updated: Victims identified in fatal plane crash at Barrow County Airport

The two people killed Thursday afternoon in an airplane crash at the Barrow County airport have been identified.

Shannon Ewing, of Dacula, and his nephew, Henry Ewing, of Jones County were killed sometime early Thursday afternoon when the small airplane they were flying in crashed in a wood line off Runway 13 near Ga. 82. Both victims were adults.

Barrow County Emergency Services responded to calls of the crash around 2 p.m. and the investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board. It has not been determined yet how the crash occurred or whether it was taking off or landing, according to an FAA spokesperson.


