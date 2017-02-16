Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in an airplane crash at the Barrow County airport.
Just after 2 p.m., Barrow County Emergency Services responded to calls from airport staff and found a small airplane crashed in a wood line off Runway 13 near Ga. 82. Both the pilot and passenger were killed, Capt. Scott Dakin with BCES said.
The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board. It has not been determined yet how the crash occurred or whether it was taking off or landing, according to an FAA spokesperson.
The names of the two victims have not been released yet.
Check back for updates.
