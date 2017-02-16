Baseball: Doggs open with win over Loganville

By Ken Gustafson
Sports Correspondent
The Winder-Barrow Baseball Team got its season off to the right start as Pat DeMarco went 2-for-4 and scored two runs to lead the Bulldoggs to a 7-3 win over archrival Loganville.
The Bulldoggs also got some good work done on the mound by the winning pitcher, Daniel Buice.
Buice pitched three innings, giving up only one hit, walking one and hitting one.
“They’re always a rivalry-type team. We have a lot of respect for them. We always know it’s going to be good competition so we always feel good about winning with them,” Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith said of Loganville.
“We had to pitch out of situations. I was happy about that. I think our guys handled themselves with composure ... with runners on base. That was good experience for us. We’re just getting started.
“That’s what it takes ... being able to pitch out of those types of jams.”
The Bulldoggs struck first in the bottom of the first, scoring two runs as they took advantage of two errors, two walks and a balk against Loganville pitcher Bay Witcher.
The Red Devils responded in the top of the second.
With the bases loaded and one out, Joseph Brandon drove in Marcellus Campbell from third on a sacrifice fly.
The Bulldoggs responded by increasing their lead in the bottom of the second inning.
With two outs and a runner on first, Beau Hanna tripled, driving in DeMarco and giving the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.
The Bulldogs struck again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hanna led off the inning by reaching on an error.
Then Will Hardigree drove in Hanna on a double.
After Zack Smith and Casey Thurmond both struck out, Skylor Murphy drove in Hardigree, giving the Bulldoggs a 5-1 lead.
Winder-Barrow struck again in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two more runs. It would be all the Bulldoggs needed.
Loganville scored one run in the sixth and another in the seventh, but that would be as close as the Red Devils would get.
