BOC votes to renew, expand Ft. Yargo lease

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the renewal and expansion of the recreational ground lease with the State Properties Commission for Fort Yargo State Park.
The new 25.5-year lease allows the county to use its lease area at the park, which includes recreational facilities, plus an additional 37 acres adjacent from those facilities that commissioners voted last year to acquire the use of.
Under the new agreement, the county has five years to construct any proposed improvements on the 37 acres or the parcel would likely revert back to the control of the state, county economic and community development director Guy Herring said.
No definitive plans for the site have been announced by the county at this point.
Also, any lighting proposed for the site would have to be approved by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources parks operation staff and Georgia State Parks would retain the proceeds from the timber prior to the construction.
In other business, commissioners:
•approved the Fiscal Year 2016 financial report and budget amendments for various departments. The amendments were to move around money from departments that underspent their budget to those that overspent theirs. While no new funds were added, the county had to make the amendments because counties are required by the state to have a balanced budget.
•Approved a $150,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the extension of the Park 53 Industrial & Technology Complex road. The grant requires a 50-percent match from the county and most of the county’s $150,000 will come from the bond proceeds special program fund, with any balance coming from either the Joint Development Authority of Barrow County or the Winder-Barrow Industrial Building Authority.
The county is also responsible for the administration costs and the board voted to give the ARC $7,500 to help with reporting requirements and other tasks related to the grant.
•approved the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority Drought Contingency Polic.
•approved a request by Russell Pruitt to rezone 12 acres at the northwest intersection of Bogart Jefferson and Hollis roads for 10 single-family home lots.
•approved amendments to the county Unified Development Code of Ordinances that adopt state-mandated erosion and sedimentation regulations; revises the definition of “minor subdivision” to include subdivisions of more than five lots in certain limited circumstances; and eliminates the restriction on conventional subdivisions in the R-1 District.
