The Winder-Barrow High boys basketball team came within a hair of finishing third in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament Saturday at Apalachee High School, but couldn’t quite close the deal.
Lanier rallied to tie the consolation game in the final minute of regulation and then held off the Bulldoggs 62-59 to nab third place.
Winder-Barrow (11-17) will enter the state tournament as a No. 4 seed and will visit Region 6 champ Allatoona (18-8) 6 p.m. Saturday for a first-round matchup.
After getting throttled by top-ranked Gainesville 82-38 in the region semifinals Friday night, the Bulldoggs bounced back and led the Longhorns 25-22 at halftime.
But they quickly found themselves down nine points after Lanier opened up the third quarter with a 14-2 run.
Still, the Bulldoggs clawed their back into it and went up 48-47 when Lamonta Mack completed a three-point play with 2:27 remaining in the game, kicking off a back-and-forth battle.
After Lanier briefly retook the lead, Terence Butler drilled a 3-pointer to put Winder-Barrow back up 51-49 with 1:36 left. He launched another three 30 seconds later to put the Bulldoggs up 54-51 but those were the last points they would score in regulation. After the Bulldoggs missed a pair of free throws, Lanier’s Sean Foster hit the first of two free throws with 50 seconds left and missed the second, but the Bulldoggs inadvertently knocked the rebound out of bounds giving the Longhorns a second chance.
Tyler Taylor took advantage, scoring a layup with 43 seconds left to tie it.
In the closing seconds, Butler drove to the basket, but couldn’t get his own layup attempt to fall as the game went into overtime.
The Longhorns jumped ahead 60-56, but the Bulldoggs made one last push in the final minute. Tyrell Demeritte cut the lead to one on a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left and the Bulldoggs had a chance. But Demeritte couldn’t get a shot to roll in with 12 seconds left and the Bulldoggs had to foul.
After Taylor made both free throws to boost the Longhorns’ lead to 62-59, Demeritte’s last-second 3-point attempt missed to end the game.
“It just wasn’t our night for shots to fall,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said. “But I’m proud of our guys. They hung in there after giving up that 14-2 run and gave themselves a chance to win the game. But you have to give credit to Lanier. They found a way to win the game. “
Now the Bulldoggs will turn their attention to trying to upset a team that finished as Class AAAAA runners-up the previous two seasons. The Buccaneers return just one starter off last year’s team, but that one is 6-foot-3 junior shooting guard Trey Doomes, who has already collected several NCAA Division I offers, including Georgia Tech and Auburn, and is commanding interest from several other major college programs.
“It’ll be a challenge for our kids, but this is a reward for their hard work and sticking with the program,” said Garren, whose team will playing its first state playoff game since 2010 and went just 4-45 the two previous seasons. “These guys, especially our seniors, have been through a lot. They could have given up and went somewhere else and they didn’t. They didn’t play the blame game. They stuck with it.
“We’re ‘Double G’ Doggs and we’re going to play like it.”
