TERRELL: Dear Mr. President

Now that you have been in office for about three weeks, I have a few thoughts I would like to pass on.
To be honest with you, I didn’t think you were the best candidate for the job.
However, as we moved through the campaign you said a lot of things I liked. You were certainly the best of the two November choices.
Sometimes, your delivery was more than brash but your message resounded with a lot of us who are Constitutionalists and avid supporters of the republic. It didn’t take long to see that a large portion of your message was one a lot of us wanted to hear.
I particularly liked your comment on “draining the swamp!”
Washington, D.C. has become a quagmire and it’s not all mud and water.
I’m surprised the people in our nation’s capital don’t wear waders to work every day.
I can come to Washington if you want or need someone to wade out into the muck and pull the plug.
It would be an honor to serve my country in that manner.
You were, and remain, on target when you spoke about the unnecessary burdens placed upon us by the Environmental Protection Agency.
You may not be aware but several years ago, farmers were told to report the amount of flatulence (gas) their livestock herds produce.
At the time, I was chair of our Local Emergency Planning Committee and a farmer from Madison County called and asked “…how in the h^#l …” was he supposed to measure his herd’s gas releases and in what format did I want his report.
To protect the innocent, I can’t go into further detail.
It was about the same time the Obama administration also came out with the ruling that if you have a ditch on your property and it collects rain water then the feds consider it to be a navigable waterway. That prohibited the landowner from doing anything to restrict the flow of water into or out of that ditch, regardless of erosion issues or for any other reason.
You also mentioned you would help reduce the restrictions placed on businesses and the Dodd-Frank issue was in your sights. You were right on target, so keep pulling the trigger.
The Second Amendment folks will keep you supplied with ammunition that we thought we would need to defend the Constitution.
As a veteran, I like your position on Russia (Ukraine), China and Iran, as well as your commitment to cleaning up the Veterans Administration.
I think 99 percent of our vets and active duty personnel realize the degree of endangerment Obama placed upon our country by reducing our military strength.
Obama made some serious tactical errors with Iran and we need to draw a line.
He obviously wasn’t strong at drawing lines or else he was forgetful and couldn’t remember where he drew lines.
I know you took some heat this week from the left and their media platforms for saying you respected Russian Premier Vladimir Putin. I’m sure you lost a couple of minutes of sleep over their moans and groans.
However, we know that a warrior who fails to respect his enemy will find himself in deep trouble.
That’s been the wisdom of both conventional and unconventional warfare for hundreds of years.
While we are discussing Washington, I hope you will check on some recent correspondence I recently received from Medicare/Medicaid Services regarding discrimination of services.
The letter was printed in 15 different languages on one piece of paper; English, Spanish, Arabic, Armenian, French, German, Haitian Creole, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.
This means American taxpayers are paying for translators and mailing. My personal feeling is that if you are in America legally, drawing tax payer services, you should be able to read and speak English. Maybe that’s a little old fashion but that’s pretty much the way it works in the rest of the world.
I would also like to offer some suggestions.
While I largely agree and didn’t have any heartburn with your travel ban on potential terrorists, I would like to say that it wasn’t well thought out.
It may have been implemented too quickly and, frankly, made your team look a little amateurish.
Restricting travel for those who were already approved to be in the country was awkward, even though the issue was quickly resolved.
I think you have a large number of people who agree that it was important to get the ban in place quickly before anyone realized there would be limited travel rights.
Hindsight always bites you as you know, especially when the major news networks are just waiting to shoot at you on any issue and paid agitators are stationed around the country waiting to deploy on a moment’s notice.
I would like to suggest fewer tweets or at least be more informative and less caustic.
Your criticism of Judge James Robart over the so-called travel ban was somewhat harsh.
While I disagree with his reasons (I admit I am not a jurist), he is a part of our judicial system created by our founding fathers, which you support.
Please allow the courts to work.
I wish you wouldn’t take things so personally and immediately go on the attack.
The media is waiting for your response and, of course, they have a hey-day in attacking you and your thought process.
Let’s go unconventional here.
Don’t respond for at least 48 hours.
I think your waiting will absolutely drive them nuts.
Make them wait and wonder.
I’m giving you a grade of B to date; B is better than what we had or could have gotten.
—
Jimmy Terrell is a retired law enforcement official. He can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
