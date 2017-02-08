Six local swimmers — one from Apalachee and five from Winder-Barrow — competed last weekend in the GHSA swimming and diving championships at Georgia Tech and saw improvement from previous performances.
In the Class AAAAAA competition, Apalachee’s Alexis Doherty finished 11th in the 50-yard freestyle and 37th in the 100-yard freestyle.
Winder-Barrow also saw some improvements, coach Jennifer Chisholm said. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bijon Mansour, Bailey Brock, Spencer Smith and Jack McDaniels swam 2.38 seconds faster than their previous record and the 200-yard freestyle relay team comprised of the same four swam .72 seconds faster.
Also, Madison Budrock swam the 100-yard backstroke 1.51 seconds faster than she had previously.
“Swimming faster than you were entered is what state is all about,” Chisholm said. “It was a pretty good season.
“The kids improved the whole way and that is all we ask of them. All eight of our seniors are honor graduates with two in the top 10. That is one of the most impressive parts.”
Chisholm stepping down
Chisholm said this week she will step down after 14 years of coaching the team in order to focus more on her family.
“I have an 11-year-old boy who will be in middle school and has not gotten to do so much because of my swim schedule,” Chisholm said.
“When my boy tells me that he needs me, I don’t have much of a choice.
“I was coaching a meet in 2006 at UGA and the next day I was in the hospital for him to be born. It’s time to focus on him!”
Swimming: Apalachee’s Doherty, Winder-Barrow swimmers compete in GHSA state meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry