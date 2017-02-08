Bulldogg greats Pentecost, Greeson enshrined onto Wall of Fame

With the demanding schedule of professional baseball, Max Pentecost hasn’t had many opportunities to visit Winder-Barrow High School since he graduated from there in 2011.
But Saturday night was as special an occasion as any for the former Bulldogg standout and catcher in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, as he and longtime Winder-Barrow athletics supporter Lindsey Greeson were inducted onto the school’s athletic Wall of Fame in between basketball games.
“There’s such a great group of people on this wall so it’s a tremendous honor,” Pentecost said. “This means a whole lot (to be enshrined on the wall) especially since most of my family graduated from here.”
After a highly decorated career with the Bulldoggs, Pentecost was drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 Major League Baseball first-year player draft by the Texas Rangers before opting to play college ball at Kennesaw State for three seasons.
While there, he helped lead the Owls to an NCAA Div. I regional championship in 2014, a season in which he also was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year and won the Johnny Bench Award for best collegiate catcher in the nation among several other accolades.
Pentecost was selected 11th overall by the Blue Jays in the 2014 draft. Ranked by MLB.com as the ninth-best catching prospect in the nation, he split time last season between Single-A Lansing high-A Dunedin, hitting .302 with 10 home runs and 41 runs batted in while battling shoulder ailments.
Pentecost said life in the pros has been a major adjustment.
“The level of athleticism you face is definitely higher,” he said. “It’s more consistent. Every day you’re going to face someone who’s just as good if not better than you. I think the biggest thing to me, though is you play a lot of games, 140 to 160 a year.
“It starts to wear on you. You’ve got to figure out how to keep your body strong enough, how to prepare it and be able to sustain that for a whole season.”
While Pentecost is waiting to get through minor league Spring Training and see how his shoulder progresses before he knows his next stop, his dream of one day playing in the big leagues remains alive and well.
“A couple of years after getting drafted is when you start to realize you control your own destiny,” he said. “And to me, that’s the fun part of it. You put in the work, you put in the effort, and that will carry you as far as you can go. Just being around the game every day and around all the people who have helped me in different aspects of the game is just a dream come true.
“It’s been an amazing adventure.”
Greeson looks back
on athletic progress
Longtime local businessman Lindsey Greeson’s involvement with the Winder-Barrow athletic program began in 1981 when then new football coach Don Elam approached Greeson and Harold Akins about raising funds to make upgrades to a weight room and facilities that were in poor condition compared to schools of similar size.
As the story goes, while the men were having breakfast one day at David’s Fine Foods, Greeson pitched the idea of putting together a fundraiser golf tournament. He and Akins organized one that year and held it at Jug Tavern Golf Course, raising $1,700 for the football program.
While the tournament was initially intended to be a one-time thing, its popularity took off and it has continued ever since, being known as the Greeson Open since 1985.
The 36th annual tournament will be held in May, and the tournament has raised more than $250,000 over the last 35 years. Greeson and his longtime secretary, Betty Segars, turned over the organization of the tournament to the Winder-Barrow Touchdown Club 16 years ago, but Greeson has remained actively involved in it, helping to recruit teams and secure sponsorships and donations.
“It just feels great to be honored here,” Greeson said after Saturday’s ceremony. “I never really dreamed this would get that big. This program is like pretty much all programs. There have been some ups and downs, but it’s still a great program.
“I’m still proud to be a part of it win or lose.”
Bulldogg greats Pentecost, Greeson enshrined onto Wall of Fame
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry