ESPLOST revenue growth continues

It’s not a trend yet, but the Barrow County Board of Education hopes it goes the way 2017 started.
“It” is the ESPLOST revenue, which in January was almost $1 million, up 15.7 percent over the same month in 2016.
The BOE received $993,277 for the month.
That is slightly more than $135,000 more in sales tax revenue than the board received in 2016. The money is for sales in December because it comes in one month after the sales are made.
“I don’t know if we want to get real excited about this,” Houston said, introducing the topic. “We’ll just see if this becomes a trend and that would be wonderful.”
The county schools’ ESPLOST revenue has increased each year for the past four years.
The schools received $9.7 million for 2016 and $9.542 million for 2015.
The 2016 money was almost $1.1 million more than in 2013.
The county started collecting on a new ESPLOST in September. It will be for five years, through September 2021.
The county has collected $3.4 million on the new ESPLOST from October to January. For the past three years, revenue drops in February and March.
Houston also reported the schools’ reserve fund as of Jan. 31 was $23.275 million.
The district had received about 58.2 percent of its estimated revenue and spending was at about 47 percent for the fiscal year.
OTHER BUSINESS
The school board met for about 25 minutes in its regular session.
It also approved buying:
•50 Epson interactive projectors for classrooms and a Hitachie projector for the cafeteria at Winder Elementary School from TechOptics of Winder for $93,134.
•Commvault licensing for district-wide data backup from Insight of Tempe, Ariz., for $46,862. Insight was the second-low bidder, but it matched the low bid when that company refused to honor its bid.
The board also approved holding three policy changes until the March meeting to provide time for public comment.
The changes deal with overtime pay for classified employees, rescinding a policy on local school councils and establishing a policy for school governance teams.
