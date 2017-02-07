SUGAR HILL — Terence Butler has already proven this season he’s not afraid to shoot the ball from anywhere on the court, and more often than not, it finds the bottom of the net.
But the Winder-Barrow senior guard made undoubtedly the shot of his life Tuesday night, drilling a game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds left and then scoring 7 points in overtime to lift the Bulldoggs to a 71-60 win over crosstown rival Apalachee at Lanier High School in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament.
The win gives the Bulldoggs (11-15) their first state playoff berth since the 2009-10 season. Apalachee was eliminated and finishes the year at 11-15.
The Bulldoggs will now face top-ranked Gainesville in the region semifinals Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Apalachee.
“This program has come a long way,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said after the victory. “We’re going to do the best we can the rest of this season and then we’ve got some really fine young players who were here to witness this tonight. So we feel like the best is still ahead for our program.”
The Bulldoggs jumped out on top early and led throughout most of regulation, going up by as many as 11 halfway through the third quarter.
But the Wildcats steadily clawed their way back in it and caught up late in the fourth when Omer Ahmed sank a pair of free throws to make it a 53-53 game with 3:12 remaining. Then after the Bulldoggs briefly regained the lead on a Deon Williams basket, Apalachee sophomore Brandon Bannis stepped up and knocked down a three to give the Wildcats a 56-55 lead with 2:46 to go.
Both teams would then go quiet, exchanging turnovers and missed shots, before Ahmed hit two more free throws to extend the lead to 58-55 with 32 seconds remaining.
At that point, the Wildcats, who were sitting on four fouls, opted to start fouling the Bulldoggs in an effort to take away the 3-point shot.
They were successful the first two times, but not the third. Butler, who finished with a game-high 26 points, including 17 after halftime, got open at the top left of the arc and drained the three to send the game to an extra period.
“They just moved the ball quicker that time,” Apalachee coach Kevin Morris said. “I didn’t really expect them to shoot it that quickly. I expected them to run something and then get a shot off, but Terence was open early enough and he just made shots for them all night long.”
A pair of Lamonta Mack free throws with 1:28 left in overtime gave Winder-Barrow the lead for good at 62-60, and then after the Wildcats were called for traveling, Butler delivered the final dagger — a long 3-pointer, his sixth of the night — to make it 65-60 with 53 seconds to go.
The Bulldoggs then took advantage of another pair of Apalachee turnovers and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final minute to wrap it up.
“We knew Apalachee had a fine team and that they would make a run at us,” Garren said. “You’ve got to hand it to them. They did a good job of executing their 5 Out offense. They were able to penetrate our defense there in the second half and it put them in a position to win.
“I thought our kids held their composure. You can’t say enough about our seniors, but especially Terence. He’s played huge for us this year and he hit some great shots tonight.”
It was the third meeting this season between the two teams — all within a span of the last 18 days — and the second consecutive victory for the Bulldoggs after losing their previous nine against the Wildcats going all the way back to the 2011-12 campaign.
The Wildcats were hurt down the final stretch of the year by the season-ending knee injury suffered by 6-foot-6 junior center Derek Miller.
Miller’s absence Tuesday night took away the advantage for the Wildcats against a Winder-Barrow team without much height on the interior.
“Having that big man would have helped for sure,” said Morris, who instead now has to say goodbye to four Wildcat seniors, including his son, Ethan, Ahmed, Rashad Eberhart and Ryan Miller.
“I hate it for those guys,” Morris said. “With Ethan being one of them, the other three have all kind of grown up around my house. It’s definitely a special group of seniors. We’re going to really miss their leadership.”
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow now turns its attention to trying to pull off a massive upset. In his post-game speech, Garren brought up North Carolina State’s improbable victory over Houston in the 1983 NCAA Men’s Division I championship — well over a decade and nearly two before the current players on the Bulldogg roster were even born.
“We’re going into Friday’s game prepared to win,” Garren said. “We’re not just happy to be there. They’ve got a tremendous team obviously and we’re a huge underdog.
“But that’s the reason you play the game.”
