With his team trailing by a point in its final possession Saturday night, Winder-Barrow girls basketball coach Brandon Thomas might have liked the Lady Bulldoggs to not make as many passes.
But in the end, the ball wound up in the hands of Winder-Barrow’s go-to shooter, Chellia Watson, and she delivered. Watson drilled a game-winning 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2.8 seconds remaining, lifting the Lady Doggs to a 48-46 home win over Lanier in the teams’ regular-season finale.
With the victory, Winder-Barrow finished up a perfect 10-0 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play for the regular season. It’s the first time in at least half a century the Lady Bulldoggs have gone undefeated in region play during a regular season.
Winder-Barrow (20-5 overall) will face either Lanier again or Habersham Central on Friday in the region tournament semifinals at Apalachee. The top-seeded Lady Doggs have already clinched a spot in the state playoffs.
“The history here has not been great,” said Thomas whose team snapped a two-decade playoff drought last year with its run all the way to the Class AAAAA championship game. “But the girls have come out and set themselves up to possibly go win the region this year. We just ask them to go out and make plays. I told Chellia in the locker room you don’t how many chances you’ll get to make a game-winning shot like that so it’s a good memory for her to have and a positive for our whole team.”
Watson’s shot capped a thrilling final minute that saw the Lady Doggs quickly erase a three-point deficit and fall behind a point again before the final possession. With a minute to play and Lanier up 44-41, Watson, who finished with a team-high 15 points, stole the ball and scored a quick bucket to cut the lead down to one.
Then Lexi Maddox got a hand on Lanier’s inbound pass and forced it off a Lady Longhorn player, giving Winder-Barrow the ball. Latrice Perkins then put Winder-Barrow ahead on a quick basket with 39.1 seconds left.
Lanier’s Kezyah Holliman was fouled on the Lady Longhorns’ next possession and knocked down both free throws to briefly give her team back the lead.
Winder-Barrow, which mostly breezed through its region slate, had to sweat it out a little more the final week after nationally top-rated junior center Olivia Nelson-Ododa went down Tuesday night at Gainesville with a season-ending knee injury.
With the 6-foot-5 Nelson-Ododa out of the starting lineup, the Lady Doggs moved senior forward Lexi Maddox inside in a 66-49 win Friday against Habersham Central and again Saturday.
But the 6-foot College of Charleston signee responded, scoring 13 points and doing solid work on the glass.
“She got inside and scored tonight so we’re proud of that,” Thomas said of Maddox’s effort. “Everybody has had to shift around and make adjustments. It’s just going to take some more time, but to win those last two without Olivia on the floor was a big confidence booster for them. They know we have work to do. We’re not satisfied with some of the things we did tonight and we’ve just got to get better.
While not having the dominant presence of Nelson-Ododa presents a challenge to the Lady Doggs’ championship hopes, Thomas said the focus for now is one day at a time.
“That’s all we did last year during our run,” Thomas said. “Just take it one matchup at a time and see what the other team does. As long as we’re playing as hard as we can and as smart as we can, we feel pretty good about it.”
Bulldoggs fall to Longhorns, will face Apalachee in first round of region tournament
In the boys game, Winder-Barrow went through a dry spell late in the third quarter and watched Lanier break a tight game open en route to a 62-41 win over the Bulldoggs.
The Bulldoggs (10-15, 3-7 region) trailed 32-21 early in the third quarter but quickly cut the lead to 34-30 with 4:41 left in the period on the strength of a 3-pointer by Tyrell Demeritte and then back-to-back threes by Terence Butler. But Winder-Barrow would not score again in the quarter and the Longhorns used that time go on a 12-0 run and effectively put the game away.
“It was really the same kind of issue we’ve had all year,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said. “We couldn’t defend them around the rim and couldn’t get an offensive rebound when we needed it. We had a couple kids who didn’t bring their ‘A’ game tonight.”
Winder-Barrow enters the region tournament as the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Apalachee 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lanier with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The winner will face Gainesville in the region semifinals Friday at Apalachee.
The Bulldoggs snapped a nine-game losing streak against their crosstown rival on Jan. 28. The Wildcats (11-14, 4-6) won the first meeting of the year between the two teams on Jan. 20.
If Winder-Barrow wins Tuesday, it will earn its first state playoff berth since the 2009-10 season after winning just two games apiece the previous two years.
“After the last two seasons, for me to be talking about an opportunity like this shows, I think, how far our program has moved,” Garren said. “We’re one game away and that’s how we’re going to approach it. We’re going to jump on the bus and try to win the biggest game of the year.”
