3 Winder men sentenced in 2015 armed robbery

Thursday, February 2. 2017
Three Winder men who were interrupted by police while trying to rob a May Street convenience store in December 2015 were recently convicted in Barrow County Superior Court and sentenced to prison.

Manual Villagomez, 19, was found guilty of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and was sentenced to 25 years with 10 to be served in confinement. Kelby Aaron Fair and Dylan Ray Strong, both 18, were also convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 20 years with 10 to be served in confinement.

All three men received credit for the time they served over the past year after being denied bond following their arrests, according to a Winder Police Department news release.


