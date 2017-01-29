TERRELL: Questions we should ponder

The national events of the past several months have left us with a number of questions we should ponder.
If what we have seen in the past several months, and especially the past two weeks, is the face of the Democratic Party, why would any reasonable person want to be a member of that political party?
From the trash-talking and vulgar language to open threats and actual incidents of civil disobedience and violence, we may be seeing the party revert to its days of the 40s, 50s and 60s. Remember those days?
I admit the Republican Party has a lot of shortfalls. However, I didn’t see Republicans marching with their minor children, calling for acts of civil disobedience and using language that would blister the ears of the saltiest sailor.
And, what has happened to Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton lately? They sure have been quiet since the election.
Now that a new Sheriff is in town and the focus of the Internal Revenue Service will change, could they be a little worried? I don’t believe Al will have near as many visits to the White House as he enjoyed over the past eight years. According to reports, the White House logs had Sharpton signed in more than 100 times since 2009.
While we are on Washington, how did the U.S. State Department justify holding stress workshops for State Department employees after Donald Trump’s victory in the November Presidential race? According to The Daily Caller News Foundation and other media outlets, The State Department held workshops in December for agency employees struggling with high levels of emotional stress for the coming Trump transition. Employees were allowed to attend these sessions while on the clock and at taxpayer expense. That brings up another interesting question. I wonder how many future government employees had been promised jobs, while others were promised promotions that will now not happen.
What will happen to the funding of the Hillary and Bill Clinton Foundation and the Global Initiative program?
In case you haven’t heard, The Clinton Foundation recently announced that the Global Initiative (CGI) was ceasing operations. The controversial program announced this month that it will cease operations on tax day in April 2017. The (CGI) was founded in 2005 under the umbrella of the Clinton Foundation to serve in a networking capacity to help with fundraising efforts. Many thought the CGI, and still think as much, was a pathway for financial donations which would result in access to the Clintons rather than actually being used for philanthropic work.
As soon as Hillary Clinton lost the Presidential election, foreign donors, i.e., foreign governments, began pulling out of their annual donation plans. Countries were donating to both the Clinton Foundation and to the Global Initiative programs. Reports indicated Norway had donated $15 million in 2015 and supposedly Australia gave approximately $88 million over a 10-year period. The demise of the CGI puts more questions on the table! Is it possible that not only the FBI, but the IRS as well, should and will now investigate the Foundation to see if the “pay to play” scheme is a violation of federal crimes, perhaps even a violation of the RICO statues? The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is a federal law passed in 1970 designed to combat organized crime in the United States. It allows prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise.
Let’s not allow Hollywood to escape unscathed. What gives Hollywood and its celebrities the right to decide if government is good or bad?
Hollywood celebrities, along with television and many of today’s journalists, have been living too long in their fantasy worlds and need to come face-to-face with the realities of life. Perhaps, the IRS could pay them the same attention it paid the Tea Party and other conservative groups over the past eight years.
And finally, a thought on Madonna who said Saturday publicly in a tweet, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” referring to her unhappiness with President Donald Trump’s election to office.
Then on Sunday, according to TheWorldNetDaily.com News Service, the singer, demonstrating a lack of class, tweeted a message using the “f” word for the Secret Service and for Donald Trump.
If a citizen of Jackson or Barrow County had uttered those words publicly last week, we would be on a first name basis this week with Secret Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and it wouldn’t be a nice conversation.
Why shouldn’t it be the same with Madonna?
—
Jimmy Terrell is a retired law enforcement official. He can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
