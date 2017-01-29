BUFFINGTON: Medical cannabis debate returns

The medical marijuana debate will be back again this year in the Georgia Legislature, but the efforts remain a long shot.
Rep. Allen Peake has introduced legislation calling for a state constitutional amendment that would allow medical marijuana to be cultivated in the state for medical use. If approved, voters would vote on the idea in 2018.
But getting that legislation out of the General Assembly will be difficult. Medical cannabis remains a controversial issue despite much evidence that the plant does have medicinal properties. State law enforcement leaders are opposed to the idea, as are other key state leaders including Gov. Nathan Deal and state agriculture commissioner Gary Black.
The issue is that while Georgians can have up to 20 oz. of low THC cannabis oil for medical use, there’s no way to acquire that legally in-state. Georgians have to transport it over state lines, a move that violates federal law.
A number of state officials say the real problem is federal regulations that put cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug along with heroin and other hard drugs. (The story behind that is instructive. President Nixon, as a payback to the hippies that opposed him, had marijuana put as a Schedule 1 drug. That hasn’t stopped its use either for medical or recreational purposes, but it has severely limited legitimate medical research across the country.)
Rep. Peake has also introduced legislation to expand the kinds of illnesses medical cannabis can be used for. As with his call for a constitutional amendment, this also faces an uphill battle in the legislature.
I wrote about this issue extensively last year. I’m sure a vast majority of Georgians want to make medical cannabis available, but the state’s political leadership is far behind that curve. It’s going to take time for that to change.
***
I’m not sure what to make of the new administration’s claim about “alternative facts.”
I suppose that’s a first cousin to “fake news” and “propaganda,” all of which have become epidemic in this country over the last year.
My take: Alternative facts = lies.
Facts are facts even when Big Brother tells us we didn’t see what we saw.
***
I’m not much of a marching protester. While it was impressive how many people turned out Saturday for marches protesting the new Trump administration, I’m not sure that was a very strategic move in the long run.
If this administration continues the tone it’s started with, there’s going to be plenty to protest over the coming years.
Sometimes it pays to keep your powder dry and pick your fights.
Those marches may have been premature. Wait and see what happens, then fight the important actions not just the rhetoric.
***
I’m struck at just how divided this nation has become over the last year. Extremists on all sides of the political spectrum say and do things that are nuts and self-defeating. Even the people you might agree with are often embarrassing.
It was the same in the 1960s with divisions over the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights movements. We forget those days now, but the nation was extremely polarized about those issues, too. Innocent people were attacked and killed protesting in both causes.
It’s perhaps instructive to remember that older white conservatives were wrong on both those issues.
History records that it was the young rebels, the “agitators” and the protesters who were in the right.
Conservative older whites supported the Vietnam war even when the couldn’t articulate why we were sending their sons to die there.
And it was conservative older whites that fought against civil rights and allowing black citizens to vote. Those who are certain they are in the right are sometimes remembered in the history books for having been wrong while the rebels are remembered as the heroes.
Time can be harsh to those who make the wrong moral choices on big issues in the public square.
***
I’m not much of a pro football fan preferring college football and it’s quirky madness. Still, Sunday’s Atlanta Falcon’s win over Green Bay was an impressive display of talent.
Way back in 1978, I saw the Falcons win their first wildcard playoff 14-13 over the Eagles on a last-second Hail Mary pass.
That game was played in the old Fulton County Stadium long before the Dome was built.
As that pass took place, a bright beam of light broke through the clouds down into the end zone, as if to suggest that the Divine had played a role in that crazy game.
Alas, we then drove to Dallas, Texas, only to see the Falcons lose to the Cowboys 27-20 for the Conference Championship. A snowstorm hit Dallas right after the game and we had to drive back that night to avoid being stranded in Texas. (I was young, then, and driving all night in a tiny Ford Fiesta with two other guys and enough Coors to resell and pay for our game tickets and gas seemed like a good idea at the time.)
The Falcons didn’t make the Super Bowl until 20 years later in 1998 when they lost to Denver.
Maybe 2017 will be the year the Falcons finally win that championship, if they can overcome Tom Brady and the Patriots.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
