The Winder-Barrow boys basketball team hasn’t had a lot of reason to celebrate in recent years, but Saturday night the Bulldoggs got a chance to do in grand fashion.
The Bulldoggs jumped out early on Apalachee and beat back a late push by the Wildcats to win a 67-60 and snap a long losing skid against their crosstown and region rival.
“To break that streak against our rival really means a lot to our program,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said after the win. “Apalachee has an outstanding program, and we’ve kind of been at the bottom of the pile for a while. But we’ve been working our way up the ladder and this is a huge win for us.”
The Bulldoggs (9-13, 2-5 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) were on fire early, racing out to a 32-23 halftime lead on the strength of seven 3-pointers between Terence Butler, Jay Griggs and Tyrell Demeritte.
They stretched that lead to as big as 16 early in the fourth quarter and were up 57-44 with 5:23 to play when the Wildcats (11-12, 4-4) began to chip away, going on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 57-53.
Apalachee’s biggest threat came when an Omer Ahmed basket made it 63-59 with 59 seconds left and the Wildcats stole the ensuing inbound pass to regain possession.
But the Wildcats had problems of their own with their inbound which was kicked out of bounds by an Apalachee player, turning the ball back over to the Bulldoggs.
On Winder-Barrow’s next possession, Butler caught the Wildcats off guard, driving past Ethan Morris down the length of the court and laying the ball in off the glass to boost the Bulldoggs’ lead back up to 65-59 and effectively put the game away.
Butler and Griggs led the Bulldoggs with 17 points each while Demeritte and Lamonta Mack both had 11.
Ohmer Ahmed led Apalachee with 16 points while Brandon Bannis (11 points) and Morris (10) also finished in double figures.
Another key factor in the Bulldoggs’ win was that they held their own in the rebounding department despite being outsized. They also caught a break when Apalachee 6-foot-6 center Derek Miller went down with a knee injury halfway through the third period.
“We’ve got a really good shooting basketball team. Where we have a problem is defending, especially against bigger players,” Garren said. “Our guys are battlers. We’re asking a couple of 6-foot guys to defend inside and it’s been tough. But I was real proud of our defense tonight. It was a total team effort. We had seven guys play really well.”
Lady Bulldoggs roll past Apalachee
In the girls game, Winder-Barrow had little trouble toppling the Lady Wildcats in a 59-37 rout, though Apalachee did show improvement from its 60-14 loss to the Lady Bulldoggs on Jan. 20.
Apalachee (6-16, 1-7) scored the first four points of the game before the Lady Bulldoggs (17-5, 7-0) went on a 14-0 run and took a 26-17 lead into halftime.
Chellia Watson poured in 15 points to lead Winder-Barrow while Latrice Perkins scored 14 and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 11.
The Winder-Barrow and Apalachee teams will close out their region scheduled this week.
The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will visit Lanier on Tuesday before finishing up Friday at home against Gainesville. Winder-Barrow travels to Gainesville on Tuesday and then hosts Habersham Central on Friday and Lanier on Saturday.
