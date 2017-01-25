Basketball: Winder-Barrow splits at Lanier

The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team kept things rolling Tuesday night with a 54-41 win at Lanier to complete a perfect trip through their first of two regular-season tours through GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA.
The Lady Bulldoggs (15-5, 5-0 region) were led by Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who scored 15 points. Latrice Perkins added 14 points while Chellia Watson chipped in with 10.
Their win streak, including a 65-22 non-region victory at Monroe Area on Saturday, now stands at four games heading into Friday’s home region contest with Dacula, which tips off at 7 p.m. prior to the boys game.
In the boys game Tuesday, Winder-Barrow was done in late by Lanier on the boards and by their own cold shooting streak in a 76-62 loss.
Terence Butler scored 21 to pace the Bulldoggs (8-12, 1-4) while Tyrell Demeritte (13), Jay Griggs (12) and Tramon Campbell (10) also finished in double figures.
The Longhorns led 55-49 after three quarters and the Bulldoggs kept the margin at six with just three minutes left before Lanier began to pull away.
“We just couldn’t get the big stop we needed and the same problem we’ve been facing crept up on us,” Bulldoggs coach Ron Garren said. “With our lack of size compared to other teams, we are prone to getting killed on the boards.
“I can’t fault our effort. We battled hard tonight, but we have a hard time overcoming our lack of size at times.”
The Bulldoggs will play four of their final five regular-season contests — all region ones — at home, and Garren hopes that will work to his team’s advantage.
“It’s a big weekend for us,” Garren said of looming games Friday and Saturday against Dacula and Apalachee, respectively. “Hopefully we can take advantage of getting to play on our home floor.
“We still have an opportunity to finish as high as third going into the region tournament, but we’ve got to be able to pick up some wins down the stretch.”
