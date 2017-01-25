Swimming: Teams compete at metro championships

The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high school swim teams competed in the Metro Championships at the Westminster School on Saturday and came away with promising results.
Apalachee’s Alexis Doherty was the top local performer, finishing third in the 100-yard freestyle to lead the girls team to a 16th-place finish overall.
Doherty also finished 11th in the girls 100-yard backstroke event.
Doherty was also part of the Apalachee 200-yard medley relay team (Madison Turner, Amber Brown, Kaity Shelley) and 200-yard freestyle relay team (Shelley, Kerimme Castillo and Brown) that finished 14th and 13th, respectively.
The boys 200-yard medley relay team of Chris Cook, Dan Allen, Alvarro Balbez and Noah Gerely finished 20th.
Winder-Barrow had six finals entries, several personal bests and lowered state qualifying times, coach Jennifer Chisholm said this week. The girls’ 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams (Maddie Budrock, Hannah Smith, Mia Hernandez, Hope Brewer) finished 15th in both events.
The boys 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams of Bijon Mansour, Jack McDaniels, Bailey Brock and Spencer Smith competed in the prelim finals while Brock (100-yard backstroke) and Hernandez (100-yard butterfly) also were prelim finals entries.
The boys 200-yard freestyle relay team lowered its state entry time from 1:39.58 to 1:37.67.
Several personal bests came out of the meet for Winder-Barrow, including:
•Trinity Wharton in the 50-yard freestyle
•Matthew Lance in the 50-yard freestyle
•Brock in the 50-yard freestyle
•Brewer in the 100-yard backstroke
•Garcia in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.
Both Apalachee and Winder-Barrow will compete this weekend at the Cumming Aquatic Center ahead of the state meet, which will be held Feb. 3-4 at Georgia Tech.
